It’s no secret that veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui’s flute playing skills are quite good. In a recent turn of events, the actor played his popular drama Meray Pass Tum Ho’s OST on flute.

A video of him doing rounds on social media playing flute is winning hearts owing to his beautiful rendition of the drama’s soundtrack.

Earlier, he also shared a flute version of Musheer Kazmi’s patriotic song, Aye Rahe Haq Ke Shaheedon to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army.

Adnan plays Shahwar in the ongoing drama and has been sweeping viewers off of their feet with his brilliant acting. The hit ARY Digital drama has the viewers hooked with the complicated love-triangle that the story revolves around.

It features Humayun Saeed (Danish) and Ayeza Khan (Mehwish) in lead roles as well. Shahwar is Mehwish’s new love interest as she gets a divorce from her husband leaving behind a son.

