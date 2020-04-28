Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Adnan Siddiqui needs your help to find his missing dog

Adnan Siddiqui

Prominent actor Adnan Siddiqui has appealed to fans to help him look for his missing dog.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of his pet Coco and wrote “Super urgent- Guys we have lost our pug ‘Coco’ an hour back. Please help us in finding our pug and contact me immediately.”

He also mentioned his residential area and contact number. The pug went missing around 7 pm on April 27.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star later posted a video message and asked people especially his neighbours to let him know if they get to know about or find Coco.

He announced a cash prize of Rs 20,000 for the person who will find his dog.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Maisie Williams donates £50,000 to UK animal shelter amid coronavirus crisis

Lifestyle

HBO Max streaming service will be available on Apple devices at May 27 launch

Lifestyle

World’s biggest film festivals unite for 10-day global streaming event

Lifestyle

Prince Harry helps mark 75th anniversary of ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close