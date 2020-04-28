Adnan Siddiqui needs your help to find his missing dog

Prominent actor Adnan Siddiqui has appealed to fans to help him look for his missing dog.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of his pet Coco and wrote “Super urgent- Guys we have lost our pug ‘Coco’ an hour back. Please help us in finding our pug and contact me immediately.”

He also mentioned his residential area and contact number. The pug went missing around 7 pm on April 27.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star later posted a video message and asked people especially his neighbours to let him know if they get to know about or find Coco.

He announced a cash prize of Rs 20,000 for the person who will find his dog.

