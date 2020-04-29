Irrfan didn’t shy away from learning, perfecting his art: Adnan Siddiqui

Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to social media to pay homage to versatile actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away today.

The actor said he is gutted and disturbed by the news of Khan’s demise. “A fine soul gone too soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with the Bollywood actor, Siddiqui reminisced meeting Khan on the sets of 2007 Hollywood film, A Mighty Heart for the first time.

“For one of the scenes after learning his lines I saw him doing the scene again and again which left me puzzled. I asked him, Irrfan Sahab ye kya kar rahe hain aap? He replied- We’re both playing CID agents which means we’ll be showing our ID cards everywhere. I’m practicising the scene so I don’t look clumsy while showing the ID card. And that was the first time I realised what a fine actor he was. We’d become friends on the sets and used to hang out together after the shoot,” Siddiqui wrote.

He went onto add: “I remember for another scene, he wanted to know a word in Urdu used commonly in Pakistan and he asked me. He was a great actor but didn’t shy away from learning and perfecting his art.”

Siddiqui also shared that the legendary actor told him about bagging a role of an extra actor in James Bond series Octopussy but by the time he reached the sets on his cycle, the shoot was over.

“He told me since then he wanted to do a Hollywood movie. Our careers in Hollywood started together, but he proved his mettle and conquered the fort.”

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared that Khan agreed to meet him in 2018 while Siddiqui was attending an award show in London although he wasn’t meeting anyone during that time.

“We had a long chat about movies and world in general. He looked so positive. His last words were- ‘Adnan, I’ll be fine very soon and I’ll be back. InshAllah!’ Who knew today, I would be penning this note.”

Siddiqui offered condolences to Khan’s family and said he will be missed a lot.

Comments

comments