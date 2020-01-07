Adnan Siddiqui enthralls audience with heartfelt rendition of a patriotic song

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui is a man of many talents. Apart from his impeccable acting skills, he is now known for his beautiful renditions of classic songs which he often posts on social media.

The actor recently appeared in a TV show where he enthralled the audience with a heartfelt rendition of the classic patriotic song t rendition of a classic patriotic song, Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhay.

He took to Instagram to share a glimpse of it and shared that he was in freezing Lahore for a day for a show.

“I didn’t carry my flute to the show so when I was asked to play that, I chose the harmonium on the set instead. Here’s a small glimpse for you all,” he wrote.

The Mom actor added “Loved belting one of my favourite song- Sohni Dharti. Each time you hear this song, it makes you more proud of your soil, your nation.”

He is currently essaying the role of Shehwar in ARY Digital’s much-talked about drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

