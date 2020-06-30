Adnan Siddiqui treats his fans to Mehdi Hasan’s ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’ on flute
Prominent actor Adnan Siddiqui decided to engage with his fans through a poetry contest on Instagram.
Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star hosted an interactive session with a twist before he resumes work.
“Anyone and I mean everyone who comments below with poetry will get a response from me in poetry. I will try my utmost to respond to all poetic comments but I will NOT entertain comments without poetry. Let’s all begin a POETIC CONTEST,” he wrote.
The actor said he did multiple live sessions during the lockdown but couldn’t reply to everyone individually hence he has opted for the poetry contest.
“Some of you write beautiful wishes, some constructively criticize, some even mock making me really happy to see such an amazing fan base,” he added.
Siddiqui also treated his fans to Mehdi Hasan’s ghazal Gulon Mein Rang Bhare on the flute.