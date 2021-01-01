Web Analytics
Adobe flash player’s end triggers memefest

After more than a decade of service, Adobe Flash Player, the browser plug-in that brought rich animations to the early web, has officially been discontinued on the last day of 2020.

The end of Adobe Flash Player triggered memefest and Netizens, particularly gamers, with many getting emotional as they went down memory lane sharing all old experiences made possible because of it.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, one user said, “Please take a moment to honor our fallen brother. We are in desperate times and slowly need to move on. You gave us countless hours of joyous games and videos. We will never forget you, Flash.”

Another said that they look forward to the memories they can share together in the new year. One said, “Thank you for making unique memories and making my childhood just a bit brighter.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

