Adobe flash player’s end triggers memefest

After more than a decade of service, Adobe Flash Player, the browser plug-in that brought rich animations to the early web, has officially been discontinued on the last day of 2020.

The end of Adobe Flash Player triggered memefest and Netizens, particularly gamers, with many getting emotional as they went down memory lane sharing all old experiences made possible because of it.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, one user said, “Please take a moment to honor our fallen brother. We are in desperate times and slowly need to move on. You gave us countless hours of joyous games and videos. We will never forget you, Flash.”

Another said that they look forward to the memories they can share together in the new year. One said, “Thank you for making unique memories and making my childhood just a bit brighter.”

#RipAdobeFlash

1996-2020

Thank you for making unique memories and making my childhood just a bit brighter. Gone but never forgotten.#AdobeFlashDeath #RIPflash — DemDarnKatz (@LucasHastings2) January 1, 2021

Rip Adobe Flash you made all of our childhoods you will not be forgotten rip to an era that was great… pic.twitter.com/H3WveSGShb — Scaramouche and Teddie or known as Kuma (@KugaYumaMystras) December 31, 2020

Today is the day, that Adobe Flash dies… pic.twitter.com/FLOJ8io3DL — ⭐️📼Tape 📼⭐️ (ART RAFFLE!) (@TapeCassetteGuy) December 31, 2020

salute to adobe flash

these arent tears on my face, its just raining outside pic.twitter.com/EPC2lVp270 — MystikCyan (@MystikCyan) December 31, 2020

Goodbye, Adobe Flash.

November 1996 – December 2020

It’s been fun.. pic.twitter.com/ZCK4LCLHM8 — Retiera (@Retierashia) December 31, 2020

who cares if the office is leaving Netflix, adobe flash is dying, and taking with it all the games that were my childhood pic.twitter.com/anh2XIOpPg — nerp (@Nerpi0) December 31, 2020

Today is the day when we lose our favourite 24 years old childhood maker. 😔 Reply with your favourite memories, moments or flash games/animation to admire and show respect on the Adobe Flash Player. HTML5 sounds great and all, but just won’t be the same… 😢 pic.twitter.com/BdP3yoKRb9 — FlameOut56 (@nathbusia) December 31, 2020

