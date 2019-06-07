Here’s looking at adorable pictures of celebrity kids this Eid

When you’re a celebrity kid, chances are you were making headlines even before you were born. Children of celebrities stole the limelight this Eid with their adorable looks shared by their parents on social media.

Let’s have a look at some of these happy and lovely family moments:

Tennis star Sania Mirza shared pictures with her little boy Izhaan Mirza Malik. We can’t get over how cute this photo is of the mother-son duo. Sania celebrated Eid with her parents in India while her husband Shoaib Malik is away for national duty.

Actor Feroze Khan and wife Alizey spent their first Eid as parents and can’t take their eyes off their baby. This is what we call a perfect family picture in which the father and new-born are twinning in a traditional avatar, even Alizey is colour-coordinated with them.

Nooreh, daughter of Sheroz Sabzwari and Syra Shehroz is her grandparent’s favourite. Her father posted a pretty picture of her donning a pink and gold gharara. We love that innocence on her face.

Actress Momal Sheikh’s son looks uber cute in a white kurta in a lovely family picture shared by her on Instagram.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s family picture is an elaborate affair. With traditional outfits on point, their children definitely took the center stage in the photo.

