Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs discusses global trends

ISLAMABAD: Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs held its maiden meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the chair in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister speaking on the occasion highlighted the important role of civil society, including members of the academia, in working with the state institutions for formulating an inclusive and vibrant policy with changing global trends.

Welcoming members of the new advisory council, Shah Mahmood Qureshi outlined broad contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy and key priorities.

Members of the advisory council appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to establish a consultative policy making process and discussed a broad range of issues related to Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The advisory council includes former diplomats, senior academicians and foreign policy experts.

Last month, Mahmood Qureshi said Kashmir was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, adding that the Kashmir issue needed to be resolved as per the UN Security Council’s Resolutions and aspirations of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He said Kashmir dispute was an internationally recognized issue and the Kashmiri diaspora was making commendable efforts to highlight this issue at international fora.

He said an independent commission constituted by the United Nations Human rights body had exposed the severe human rights violations being committed by India in occupied Kashmir.

