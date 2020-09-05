Drop scene as ‘frontmen of Advocate Nasreen kidnapped her’  

OKARA: The episode involving kidnapping and torture of Advocate Nasreen in Okara has witnessed a drop scene after it emerged that all the characters in the alleged abduction bid were frontmen of the female lawyer, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to details, all those involved in the abduction bid have issued a video statement while the authorities also failed to find any clue regarding kidnapping in the matter.

A CCTV footage obtained by ARY NEWS showed that an alleged frontman of the female lawyer took her to the local court on a motorcycle on the day of the incident while another person identified as Mahmood dropped Advocate Nasreen at Gaggo Mandi in Okara.

“She stayed at the residence of two people named Ahmed and Abid between 15 and 22 August-the days of her kidnapping-,” the sources privy to the details revealed adding that she was dropped at Mailsi by a taxi driver named Khadim.

The sources further revealed that two SIMs were used during the entire episode with one being registered in the name of Shehzad and used by Mahmood and other SIM registered in the name of Muhammad Ashraf.

The sources claimed that all of them were the frontmen of the female lawyer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the alleged kidnapping of Advocate Nasreen took social media by storm. Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the abduction and directed police and other concerned officials to arrest the perpetrators behind it as soon as possible.

Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar shared the video of the female lawyer on micro-blogging site, Twitter, after she was found dumped in the city.

The visibly-disturbed woman, identified as Advocate Nasreen, could be heard saying that she was a lawyer and was abducted on August 14 as a crowd gathered around her. “I do not know about my abductors,” she said.

