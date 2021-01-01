Aerial firing on New Year Eve lands three Karachi youngsters in trouble  

KARACHI: Three Karachi youngsters landed in a trouble on Friday after police booked them in an attempt to murder case over resorting to aerial firing during New Year Eve, ARY NEWS reported.

The youngsters, which included two matric students and a graduate, were booked under the attempt to murder and Sindh arms act by police today after a video circulating on social media showed them resorting to aerial firing on New Year Eve despite repeated warnings being issued from the police in this regard.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The students, who hailed from the Soldier Bazar area, were seen taking turns during the video to resort to aerial firing.

The act has landed the youngsters in trouble as it would now be difficult for them to get a job-private or government- within the country or travel abroad for academics or any other purpose.

“Now they have a criminal record and could not travel abroad easily,” the police said while divulging difficulties they may face in their future life.

The accused expressed remorse over the act, saying that they committed a grave mistake despite repeated police warnings against it. “We deeply regret our act,” the students said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh police warned revellers against aerial firing on December 24 saying that people should avoid indulging in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve to avoid untoward incidents.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, while talking to ARY News, said an attempted murder case will be registered against those found resorting to aerial firing.

Read More: New Year’s Eve: Police want citizens to share videos of aerial firing on WhatsApp

“If a person gets hit by a bullet, the citizen who fired it will be nominated in the case and he will be deemed to have targeted the injured person and not fired the gun into the air,” he said. “We have struck the word ‘aerial’ off the phrase ‘aerial firing’,” the AIG said, vowing strict security measures on New Year’s Eve. He pointed out that 20 to 30 people get injured due to aerial firing on the night of December 31 every year.

Comments

comments