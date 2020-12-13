Over 500 affectees of Gorano Dam to receive Rs3 mn compensation 

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday said that Rs 100,000 will be disbursed among the affectees of Gorano Dam in Tharparkar every year for the next 30 years, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the compensation amount would be paid from the profits earned by the government through the Thar Power project to 505 affectees of the dam.

“The disbursement of the funds among the affectees will be made as per the announcement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said adding that serving masses was among the top-most priority of their party leadership.

Imtiaz Shaikh further said that the disbursement of funds among the affectees of the Gorano Dam will begin from Islamkot next month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has inaugurated several reservoirs projects in Tharparkar and other parts of the province.

In one such announcement, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on October 28 inaugurated Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar with a storage capacity of 1012.3-acre-feet which was constructed with the cost of Rs333 million.

Read More: As many as 60 small dams built in Sindh, says Murtaza Wahab

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murad Ali Shah said that Kalidas Dam has been constructed one kilometer away from Nagarparkar and the current water level is 13 feet in the small dam.

The dam has a storage capacity up to 1012.3 acre feet and its height is 13 feet which was constructed at the spot of the catchment area of Karoonjhar Mountains feasible for small reservoirs, he added.

Comments

comments