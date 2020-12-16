Providing affordable housing to the poor govt’s top priority: PM Imran   

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that providing affordable houses to the poor and middle class was among the priorities of the government.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating housing flats in Nowshera today, PM Imran said that low-cost housing units were being built for the poor across the country

Later, the prime minister was informed that housing projects are also being initiated in other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Charsadda and Hangu. It was informed that about 30,788 units will be prepared in the next six months.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extend the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ to the tribal districts.

Talking to the cabinet members of the provincial government, who called on him in Peshawar, PM Imran had directed them to regularly visit their constituencies to ensure speedy addressal of problems faced by the masses. “Serving the poor is the real success,” he had added.

He had also issued directions to improve the mobile and internet coverage in the tribal districts. The prime minister had stressed for promoting tourism in the province. He had said that it will enhance revenue and create job opportunities.

