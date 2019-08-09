Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses regional peace

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal here on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interests, bilateral relations, regional peace and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting. Both the leaders also discussed Afghan peace process during the sitting.

On the occasion, the ambassador thanked Pakistan for its positive role in restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Read More: PM Imran assures US envoy of full cooperation for peace in Afghanistan

Earlier on August 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the United States special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad of Pakistan’s full cooperation for restoration of long-lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Talking to US peace envoy for Afghanistan, who had called on him at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, Imran Khan had said that Pakistan was in contact with all stakeholders, including US, for Afghan peace process.

On the occasion, PM Imran had said,”Peace and stability in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s own national interest.” He had underscored the need for initiating an intra-Afghan dialogues to end war in the country.

