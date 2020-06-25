RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Shukrullah Atif Mashal, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Afghan envoy Shukrullah Atif Mashal met General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation in the meeting, read the ISPR statement.

The meeting was followed by the Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held in Kabul earlier in the month where they discussed current developments in the peace process.

According to the military’s media wing, matters relating to regional security, necessary steps to facilitate Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and facilitation of trade and connectivity had been discussed in the meeting. “Both sides agreed dignified and time-bound return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is key towards normalcy.”

The COAS was accompanied by PM’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq. During the visit, the Army chief had held one-on-one meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Chairman Dr Abdullah.

