Afghanistan cricket team presents signed bat to PM Imran Khan

KABUL: The Afghanistan national cricket team on Thursday presented a signed bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan during his maiden visit to Kabul, ARY News reported.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in Kabul on his maiden trip to Afghanistan on the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Upon arrival at Kabul airport, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President’s Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and senior officials received the premier and his delegation.

After reaching the Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the premier. PM Khan was also presented a guard of honour at the presidential palace. Later, the two held one-one-meeting during which they discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meeting focused on further deepening fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after holding a one-on-one meeting, PM Imran Khan showed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks.

He also assured every possible support of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.

