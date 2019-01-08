Afghan envoy calls on FM Qureshi, discusses peace process

ISLAMABAD: Presidential envoy of Afghanistan Umer Daudzai on Tuesday met with Shah Mehmood Qureshi here in Islamabad to discuss Afghan peace process.

Maters of mutual interest, Afghan reconciliation process, regional and international matters and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Talking to the foreign minister, Umer Daudzai said that it was the time to resolve the Afghan issue through dialogues. He lauded the efforts of Pakistan for regional stability and peace.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed the envoy about the role and efforts of Pakistan for the Afghan peace process. He said that peace in Afghanistan was a key to peace in the entire region. Qureshi said that the whole world was acknowledging and appreciating the Pakistan’s stance on Afghan issue.

He assured the envoy that Pakistan will continue its efforts for Afghan peace process.

Earlier, presidential envoy of Afghanistan Umer Daudzai reached Islamabad Tuesday (today) on an important visit of Pakistan.

President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy Umer Daudzai during his stay in Pakistan till January 11, will hold meetings with Pakistan’s leadership to discuss the Afghanistan peace process.

Comments

comments