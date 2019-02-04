Afghan envoy hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace process

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Shukrullah Atif Mashal, on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, ARY News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest and regional security particularly Afghanistan peace process came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for ongoing Afghan peace process. Afghanistan had appointed former chairman Afghanistan Cricket Board, Shukrullah Atif Mashal, as the new ambassador to Pakistan in November last year.

Mashal had also met Gen Bajwa at the GHQ on Jan 11. The COAS had welcomed the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan and expressed that his services will help optimize the mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

It is pertinent to note that Taliban officials in the third week of January said the United States negotiators agreed a draft peace deal stipulating the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan within 18 months of the agreement being signed.

The troops’ pullout is not yet confirmed by US officials nor has either side released an official statement. US Special Envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad headed to the Afghan capital Kabul the same month to brief President Ashraf Ghani after the longer-than expected talks.

According to the Taliban sources, as reported by Reuters, they offered assurances that Afghanistan will not be allowed to be used by al-Qaeda and militants to attack the United States and its allies – a key early demand of Washington.

Comments

comments