Two Afghan extortionists visiting Pakistan on visa arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP police on Tuesday arrested two Afghan extortionists who reached Peshawar on a visa, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD, two extortionists hailing from Afghanistan reached Pakistan on 60 days visa to collect money from the residents of Peshawar.

On the complaints, the team arrested the extortionists from Peshawar and recovered mobile sims and passports from their custody. The Afghan nationals had demanded extortion money from a number of residents in Peshawar.

In a separate action, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had arrested four members of a notorious extortion gang from Karachi’s Manghopir area.

“The arrested outlaws included Abdul Rauf Sasoli alias Commando, Fazlur Rehman, Abdul Ghafoor and Ghulam Abbas,” the SIU had said in a statement.

The gang was demanding protection money from the traders and residents in Faqeer Mohammad Goth of Karachi.

