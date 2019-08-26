Will ask Afghan govt to provide foolproof security to Pakistani consulates: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Showing concerns over Jalalabad consulate blast, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said he will talk with the Afghan government to ensure foolproof security to the Pakistanis consulates in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

He said with the grace of Almighty Allah the staff of the consulate remained unhurt, however, a constable and people coming for getting visas got injured.

The FM said he has directed the Pakistani envoy to arrange best medical facilities for the injured.

We are analyzing the situation and trying to find out the reasons behind the attack, he continued.

At least people were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside Pakistan’s Consulate in Jalalabad on Sunday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a tweet had said that two applicants and a policeman were reportedly wounded after IED went off outside Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad.

“All Pakistani staff is safe after an IED exploded outside holding area of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded,” he wrote in a tweet.

