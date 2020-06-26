Two Afghan nationals arrested in murder of police officers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Counter Terrorisms Department (CTD) of police on Friday claimed to have arrested two Afghan nationals in murder of police officers in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a house in Golra Sharif area of Islamabad and apprehended tow Afghan nationals after an encounter.

When the police paraty surrounded the house, the outlaws opened indiscriminate fire at the cops. Meanwhile, two of the outlaws managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

However, the police arrested two Afghan nationals from the house and recovered five hand grenades, two pistols and a huge quantity of ammunition from their custody.

During the initial investigations, the suspects confessed to the killing of two police officials on IJP road in Islamabad.

The suspected killers of the police officials are identified as Sajjad alias Chocho and Noor Muhammad alias Normay.

Earlier on May 26, Unidentified motorcyclists had opened fire in Islamabad at a police check-post, killing assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohsin Zafar.

According to police, the sub-inspector had been posted at chungi 26 within the remits of Tarnol police station, when armed motorcyclists had opened fire on him.

“The cop died on the spot,” they had said adding that the assailants were able to flee away from the scene.

