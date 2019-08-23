Afghan parliamentary delegation calls on Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is imperative for Pakistan and wider South Asian region.

Talking to an Afghan Parliamentary delegation in Islamabad, he said Pakistan wishes to see a government in Kabul that is representative of the aspirations of people of that country, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, both sides identified trade, economic cooperation and regional connectivity as important convergence points.

The head of visiting Afghan delegation Senator Qais Khan Wakilli said Afghanistan cannot forget the support extended by Pakistan especially during the Afghan war for hosting millions of Afghan refugees.

Previously, on Aug 8, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal called on Trade Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood and both sides agreed to initiate the work on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) to bolster bilateral trade relations.

In this regard, both the countries will share the list of tariffs with each other, afterwards, the technical committees of either side will have a meeting.

Besides Torkham and Ghulam Muhammad points, the decision to open new border crossing points was also mutually made during the meeting.

Comments

comments