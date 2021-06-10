‘Afghan peace inevitable for economic progress in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said peace in Afghanistan is inevitable for economic progress in Pakistan and the region.

He was talking to Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of US House of Representatives Gregory Meeks through a video link.

“Pakistan is desirous of peace in the region, including Afghanistan,” the minister said and added Pakistan and the United States have the commonality of views about peace in the region.

He said peace is necessary for the promotion of regional linkages.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said cooperation between Pakistan and the United States is important for peace in the South Asian region.

FM Qureshi apprised the Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives about Pakistan’s concern on the rising tendency of Islamophobia in the world.

Read more: Peaceful, stable Afghanistan in best interest of all, says COAS Bajwa

He said Pakistan has been raising its voice against the growing trend of Islamophobia at different international forums, including the United Nations.

He said the international community will have to take joint steps to prevent Islamophobia and ensure peaceful coexistence.

The Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of US House of Representatives said Pakistan is an important country of the region and its efforts for peace in the region are commendable.

He also expressed condolence over the killing of four members of a Pakistani-origin family in Canada.

Comments

comments