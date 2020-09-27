Top Afghan peace negotiator to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Chairman Dr. Abdullah Abdullah along with a high-level delegation will arrive in Pakistan on a three-day visit on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, during his visit, will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders.

He will deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and also have interaction with the media.

This is Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction, said the statement.

Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. The visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries, read the statement.

