ISLAMABAD: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Dr. Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani on Monday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the Afghan peace process, ARY NEWS reported.

The foreign minister lauded the role of Qatar in hosting the US-Taliban peace talks and said that an agreement between the two sides and intra-Afghan talks are owing to the Qatari efforts.

“Both Pakistan and Qatar have played a reconciliatory role in the Afghan peace process,” he said adding that Pakistan considers that there is no military solution to Afghan woes and they could only be resolved through political dialogue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that peace in Afghanistan was necessary for development in Pakistan and the entire region. “There is a dire need to keep an eye on elements trying to sabotage the Afghan peace process,” the foreign minister said and hoped that joint efforts for peace in Afghanistan would prove fruitful.

He said that intra-Afghan talks are a key opportunity for the Afghan leadership and Pakistan would continue to support the process for peace in the region.

Earlier in the day, the special Qatari envoy called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Director General Inter-Services Intelligence was also present in the meeting.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Army Chief reiterated that both countries share great historic cordial relations and a deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood, which has transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries, the ISPR concluded.

