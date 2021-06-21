ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the Afghan peace process has entered into a critical phase and peace in the neighbouring country is the priority of many countries, ARY NEWS reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi who attended Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey said that he met foreign ministers of various countries during the moot and many countries want peace in Afghanistan.

“I was able to put forward the stance of Pakistan on Afghan peace during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in a straightforward manner,” he said.

He further termed the meeting with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), as positive and said that it helped him in understanding the internal situation of the neighbouring country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu in Antalya.

Matters of mutual interest, the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, and the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated his Turkish counterpart on successfully organizing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which saw the high-level attendance of global leaders.

FM Qureshi lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts and its outreach to various Afghan parties. Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan, FM Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and work out an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.

