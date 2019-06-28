Afghan president departs after two-day official visit to Pakistan

LAHORE: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday departed after the conclusion of his two-day official visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The Afghan president and his delegation were seen off by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and other officials.

Earlier in the day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reached Lahore on the second leg of his visit to Pakistan.

Ghani was welcomed to the city with full state protocol with high ranking government functionaries slated to greet him upon arrival.

Addressing the Pak-Afghan Business Forum at Governor’s House in Lahore, Ashraf Ghani has urged Pakistan, especially its private sector, to come forward and take part in infrastructure development of Afghanistan.

Ashraf Ghani said Gwadar has great trade potential and Afghanistan can play a better role to expand its scope to Central Asian states.

The Afghan president arrived in Pakistan on Thursday morning for a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After landing in Islamabad, Ghani met Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the two leaders exchanged views about the ongoing scenario of the region at the Prime Minister House.

Prior to meeting PM Khan, Ghani met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and lauded Pakistan’s efforts for the peace process in Afghanistan.

