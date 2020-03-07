Afghan President hints at releasing Taliban inmates

KABUL: Hinting at the release of Taliban inmates, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday said keeping 5,000 Taliban further behind bars useless, ARY News reported.

Talking to the journalist, Ashraf Ghani underscored the need for a comprehensive and transparent system for the release of Taliban inmates.

He said that the Taliban will have to give the guarantee that they will not again attack on the security forces.

Earlier on February 29, Following the successful dialogues, the United States and the Afghan Taliban had signed the historic peace deal, marking an end to the 18-year-war in Afghanistan.

Read More: US, Afghan Taliban ink historic peace deal

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had signed the agreement during a ceremony in Dohar, Qatar.

The signing ceremony had been witnessed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qatari Emir and representatives from fifty countries.

Main points of the peace agreement:

The US will start immediate troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

All foreign troops will be withdrawn from Afghan soil.

US, Afghan Taliban to exchange prisoners ahead of intra-Afghan talks.

Intra-Afghan peace negotiation to commence from 10th of March.

Taliban will ensure that Afghan soil will not be used for attacks on the US and its allies.

According to a joint declaration released minutes before the deal was signed, the US and NATO troops will withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months.

Comments

comments