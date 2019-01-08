Afghan President’s envoy to arrive Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Presidential envoy of Afghanistan Umer Daudzai will reach Islamabad Tuesday (today) on a three-day visit of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy Umer Daudzai during his visit of Pakistan, will hold meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other officials to discuss the Afghanistan peace process.

A delegation led by Daudzai will hold delegation level talks at the Foreign Office here.

The Afghan presidential envoy will also also meet with Pakistan’s civil and military leaders including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his stay in Islamabad and exchange views on Afghanistan’s peace dialogue, sources said.

Daudzai will discuss with Pakistan officials the recently held US-Taliban talks in the UAE and Qatar. Pakistan did act as a facilitator for the talks.

The United States and Pakistan are expected to engage on higher level in the wake of this visit to take the process forward.

A new era of dialogue on political facilitation in Afghanistan and pullout of the US troops is expected to begin, sources said adding that the Afghan elections have been delayed due to these talks.

The US President Donald Trump had recently announced calling back a significant number of US troops from Afghanistan.

