FO terms Afghan president’s statement interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs  

ISLAMABAD: Expressing serious concerns over the recent tweets by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the Foreign Office (FO) on Monday termed it a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and hence and unwarranted, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that they believe that such statements are not helpful to the promotion of good neighbourly relations between the two countries.

She said that Pakistan wishes to maintain close and cordial relations with Afghanistan based on the principles of non-intervention and non-interference.

The spokesperson urges the Afghan side to work together for the common objective of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Read More: Manzoor Pashteen taken into protective custody: sources

Earlier in the day, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen had been taken under protective custody from Peshawar.

According to sources, Manzoor Pashteen had been taken into protective custody during a late-night operation in Peshawar.

The PTM chief is named in several cases of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan, the sources had said and added he was being shifted to DI Khan where an FIR had been registered against him.

Comments

comments