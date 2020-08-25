Afghan Taliban delegation to meet FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Afghan Taliban, headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani, will meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the delegation will apprise the foreign minister about the situation regarding implementation of the agreement reached between the Taliban and the United States (US).

They will also exchange views about the early start of intra-Afghan dialogue. Sources said that the delegation of Afghan Taliban will arrive at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday evening to meet FM Qureshi.

Read More: Afghan Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad to discuss peace process

Earlier on August 24, a delegation of Afghan Taliban had arrived in Islamabad to discuss the Afghanistan peace process with senior Pakistani officials.

The delegation had reached the capital from Qatar at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to deliberate the Afghan peace process and other related issues.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, had confirmed the other day that an Afghan Taliban delegation will be visiting Pakistan to discuss the way forward in the peace process.

Comments

comments