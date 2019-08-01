Afghan Taliban hopeful for an official ‘ceasefire decree’ signed by all stakeholders

The Afghan Taliban in an official statement released today claimed that the ongoing ‘peace talks’ may result in an official document over ceasefire between the parties involved, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The official spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban said that the stakeholders have all come together to discuss a possible solution to the conundrum and all facets of the conflict have been considered for a possible truce.

While talking to an American news telecaster, the spokesman also revealed that an official memorandum has been drafted on the matter which may take shape of reality over the course of the near future.

He also added that after the talks have concluded, the next step is expected from the United States.

He further said that the Afghan Taliban delegation who represented the organization in the ‘peace talks’ have done the needful and now await further response.

The Afghan Taliban and US are slated to sit down again for another round of talks in the upcoming week.

The Afghan Taliban in a statement today expressed a desire to visit Pakistan if the country sent them an invitation, ARY News reported on July 25.

The Afghan Taliban said that if they are invited they would surely visit Pakistan and would like to meet the Prime Minister of the country, Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his wish to meet the Afghan Taliban during his recently concluded United States trip.

Khan had said during an interview that he would urge the Afghan Taliban to hold a dialogue with the Kabul government, to solve their disputes amicably.

Afghan Taliban’s politcial office in Doha, Qatar revealed all this in an exclusive interview to the BBC.

