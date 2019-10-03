Afghan Taliban delegation calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A 12-member delegation of Afghan Taliban called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

As per details, the ‘Afghan Peace Process’ was discussed during the meeting.

Earlier today, the delegation of Afghan Taliban under the leadership of Mullah Baradar reached the Foreign Office of Pakistan and held a dialogue with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

FM Qureshi greeted the guests and highlighted the historic significance of the bilateral relations, Afghanistan and Pakistan share.

“We now have come to the understanding that war is not a solution to any problem, the only way to viable and long-standing peace is dialogue, for which ‘Afghan peace talks’ are incumbent”, emphasized Qureshi.

The foreign minister expressed the desire for those directly affected by and party to the conflict can come to the table and talk out and resolve matters in an amicable fashion.

The Afghan delegation appreciated and applauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region, they also agreed with the need for stability and prosperity in the region. Moreover, they also upheld the notion of the Afghan peace talks being restarted.

