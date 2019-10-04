ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to the Prime Minister (SAPM) of Pakistan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan called the recent meeting of Afghan Taliban delegation in Pakistan’s foreign office, a good omen, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, SAPM Awan said that the dialogues with the Afghan Taliban have yet again proven Pakistan as an ambassador of peace in the region.

“Afghan Taliban meeting the Foreign Minister proved fruitful, hopeful that it will bear positive results in the near future.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Afghan Taliban delegation did not meet, all news in this regard is based on rumors and hearsay, Awan concluded.

A 12-member delegation of the Afghan Taliban under the leadership of Mullah Baradar reached the Foreign Office of Pakistan on Thursday (yesterday) to hold a dialogue with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

FM Qureshi greeted the guests, the foreign minister on the occasion highlighted the historic significance of the bilateral relations, Afghanistan and Pakistan shared.

He also mentioned how the countries have had their past and future’s interlinked.

“Pakistan has shared the pain of instability in Afghanistan, said FM Qureshi.

“We now have come to the understanding that war is not a solution to any problem, the only way to viable and long-standing peace is dialogue, for which ‘Afghan peace talks’ are incumbent”, emphasized Qureshi.

