MNA Aftab Siddiqui meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA), Aftab Siddiqui, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The leaders exchanged views on water crisis and issues related to sewerage, education and health in Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Siddiqui apprised PM Khan regarding public issues of NA-247 constituency.

PM Khan assured Siddiqui that the federal government will put its focus on Karachi after the approval of the budget for the fiscal year of 2019-20. He vowed that the Centre will play its vital role in the resolution of issues being faced by Karachiites.

The prime minister praised the active team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in NA-247 constituency. He urged that there is a need to continue the same pattern of work and passion by other constituencies of the city.

Comments

comments