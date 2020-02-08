Indian Occupied Kashmir to remain shut on Afzal Guru’s death anniversary

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, on Sunday, to mark the 7th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Afzal Guru.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown has been given by the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

They have also called for a complete strike on Tuesday on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of another prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 9th February in 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February 1984, for their role in Kashmir freedom movement.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Muhammad Afzal Guru and thousands of other martyrs are real heroes of the Kashmiri people.

On the other hand, more than 120 Muslim scholars from the UK have sent the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, an open letter demanding an immediate end to the India-imposed lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

The scholars urged the Indian Prime minister to outline a timetable for an early implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, ensure the immediate lifting of the curfew in occupied Kashmir and allow the international media access to occupied Kashmir.

