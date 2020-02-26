LAHORE: Advocate General (AG) Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera on Wednesday announced to resign from his post citing personal reasons, ARY NEWS reported.

Sukhera has sent his resignation to the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for approval.

In his letter, the advocate general Punjab thanked the judges, legal fraternity, provincial officials who extended cooperation towards him during his time as the advocate general Punjab.

Ahmad Jamal Sukhera also said that he served the post to the best of his ability and apologized over any shortcomings during the tenure.

On February 20, Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from his post citing demand of the same from Pakistan Bar Council as the reason behind the decision.

Speaking to ARY News, Anwar Mansoor Khan confirmed that he has resigned and submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

“I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan,” the resignation letter, available with ARY News reads.

“Being a life member of Karachi Bar Association, Sindh Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association, and having previously served as the Advocate General Sindh, the Attorney General for Pakistan and a judge of the High Court of Sindh, I stand with my brothers and colleague s at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for,” Anwar said in the letter.

