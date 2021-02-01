Aged man dies after video shows youngster attacking him

An 84-year old man died after a youngster was seen in a video ramming into him, causing him to fall to the pavement.

The horrific daytime incident occurred in San Francisco city of the United States and was captured on a camera.

HORRIFYING: 84-year old man was assaulted at Anzavista & Fortuna Thurs & passed away yesterday. Nearby homeowner says she is scared to death. Antoine Watson arrested assault w/deadly weapon & elder abuse. Maylasia Goo also arrested. Call SFPD 575-4444 if you have more info.



San Francisco police were quoted as saying by the local media reports that their suspect Antoine Watson, 19, attacked the senior in Anza Vista area as they are yet to ascertain the motive of the murder.

The officers discovered an 84-year-old man lying on the sidewalk and provided him with first aid and later transported him to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

He later succumbed to his life-threatening injuries during the treatment.

The initial investigation concluded that a male youngster ran from across the street to push the victim, causing him to fall to the pavement, police said. The suspect then fled with a female associate.

Watson was arrested for elder abuse causing great bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon and booked on one count of murder. A woman named Maylasia Goo,20, was also later arrested and booked for one count of accessory after the fact.

According to local media reports, the two suspects are both from Daly City and officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit and the SFPD Homicide Detail served a search warrant on the 500 block of Lisbon Street in Daly City, where Watson and Goo were taken into custody, police said.

