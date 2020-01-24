Pakistani actor Agha Ali has responded to link up rumours with actress Hina Altaf.

In an interview with Irfanistan, when asked about his equation with the starlet, he praised her.

“Hina is a fantastic girl. I really like her, I really like the person she is; I love that person. That’s all I know. And, I spend a very healthy time with her,” he said.

He went onto clarify that although they get along well but they are just good friends. “We laugh a lot, sometimes we play video games, we went on an event together and our drama was really successful so we are just good friends.”

Agha said its common for people to speculate especially when it comes to celebrities. “If a post a photo with someone [an actress] tomorrow, I will get a call asking me ‘what’s happening’. I think there are a lot of people waiting to say this.”

The Tumhare Hain actor recently made Hina’s birthday special by throwing a memorable birthday surprise for her. Later, they were spotted at an event together. Following this, rumours started doing rounds on social media that the couple are dating.

In 2019, the duo starred in a drama serial together.

Comments

comments