Actor Agha Ali, who tied the knot with Hina Altaf in May 2020, thinks marriage has brought stability and a sense of calm in his life.

Ali recently appeared on the ARY Digital show Good Morning Pakistan and while talking to the host Nida Yasir, shared his experience thus far in his marriage with Hina Altaf.

When asked if he has changed since marriage, Ali shared that not much has changed in him as a person, however, his routine has had an upheaval. While his personality may still be the same, Ali did detail some changes in his life.

“I feel what marriage does is, it sorts out your routine for you because you have to be responsible since another person is attached to you,” said Ali.

“I’ve become much calmer than before, I used to be very jazbati (emotional)…” he added.

Ali went on to share that a lot of his decisions were fueled by his emotions, but now he thinks about the fact that he has to “build a family…” and the fact that ‘someone’s daughter lives with you and has left everything behind to be with you…’ has made him more responsible.

