Agha Siraj Durrani was involved in corrupt practices for 11 years: Chohan

LAHORE: Information minister Punjab Fayazul Hasan Chohan said Agha Siraj Durrani, Speaker Sindh Assembly, was involved in corruption for last 11 years, ARY News reported Thursday.

“Be it a speaker or any top official, if somebody is involved in corruption, the arrest and subsequent action is inevitable,” he warned in a statement.

He said Pakistan earned much respect under the leadership of Imran Khan. “China, Qatar, Turkey and United Arab Emirates are now standing by Pakistan”, he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The minister said a British air company has begun its operations in Pakistan. Recounting the recognition of Pakistan at international front, Chohan said US President Donald Trump had also expressed his desire to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani arrested by NAB

He dispelled the statement of Asif Ali Zardari in which he claimed Pakistan was being isolated, and said: “Zardari’s actual problem is corruption and not the isolation of Pakistan.”

He said Agha Siraj Durrani, Sharjeel Memon, Dr Asim and Owais Muzzafar aka Tappi were frontmen of Zardari who had been involved in massive corruption.

He termed former PM Nawaz Sharif’s controversial statement regarding Kashmir tarnished the image of Pakistan.

The Punjab minister said the government had role in actions taken by the National Accountability Bureau. “It was the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that had formed the NAB during their tenure,” he added.

Comments

comments