Agha Siraj Durrani meets Asif Zardari to inquire after his health

KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Sunday met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who has been undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP leader Agha Siraj inquired about his health and prayed for the quick recovery of the former president.

The Speaker Sindh Assembly discussed ongoing NAB cases with ailing Zardari.

Meanwhile, there are reports of improvement in the health condition of former president Asif Ali Zardari. The doctors have conducted some necessary tests of Mr. Zardari, who has been undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Doctors have examined him again today and likely to continue the former president’s treatment for the next few days as he will undergo a range of tests about his cardiac ailment.

Security has been stepped up at the hospital and the unnecessary hospital staff not being allowed entry at the floor of the hospital where the People’s Party leader has been admitted in a room.

Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the Park Lane Estate Company and the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him on Thursday.

After submission of surety bonds, the robkars were dispatched to the superintendent of the Adiala Jail.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Mr Zardari on medical grounds in accountability cases against him.

