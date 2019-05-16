Agreement with IMF violation of sanctity of constitution, says Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani Thursday said that the government’s agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) is violation of the sanctity of Pakistan’s constitution, ARY News reported.

Senator Rabbani has urged the government to clarify its position with regard to the IMF statement about the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. “Will the government slash the NFC award in violation of the constitution?”

The IMF in its press release has said that the government has promised to review the NFC Award, Rabbani said. The government has promised the lender it will amend the relevant constitutional clause, he said.

The new NFC Award could not be kept below the level set by the previous award, Rabbani said.

The IMF statement has said that they will review the NFC Award as per the agreement with the government, he said.

The government has not taken provinces into confidence over the agreement with the IMF.

He said the People’s Party is against the agreement, which is being kept secret from the people.

“We will raise the issue in the parliament to seek details of the agreement with the IMF,” Senator Rabbani said.

The PPP will devise a line of action over the issue in coordination with other opposition parties after the Eid.

