Agri sector to be focused for higher economic growth: Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms and Statistics Division, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said agriculture sector maintains huge potential, which will be tapped optimally to achieve higher economic growth, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a session on ‘Development Priorities for Pakistan’ organized by UNDP and Planning Commission in the federal capital, he said the incumbent government is giving priority to equal development of all areas of the country as part of national development strategy.

He underlined the need for harnessing the vast reservoirs of natural resources and minerals to spur economic and trade activity.

The minister said measures are afoot to revive national economy and the government has taken a number of initiatives, announcing incentives to promote trade and industry with particular focus on SME sector.

Khusro Bakhtiar said that population planning, reaping potential demographic dividend, and ensuring equal gender participation will contribute to sustained economic growth.

He said the government is committed to extend the outreach of social safety nets to improve standard of living for marginalized segments of society.

He highlighted that the present Government is establishing Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council to have a robust framework and synergize the efforts of various organizations for poverty alleviation.

He also appreciated UNDP support for socio-economic development and in realization of global agenda of SDGs.

Comments

comments