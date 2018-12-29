Agricultural production can be improved through mechanized farming: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need to adopt modern technology in agriculture sector to increase per acre yield.

Addressing an award ceremony of Rice Exporters Association in Karachi, he said that agricultural production could be improved through mechanized farming and better agriculture policy.

The president suggested establishing ‘seed bank’ to provide quality seeds to the growers for better crop.

He said shortage of agricultural water was the main problem which could be resolved by using effective water management.

Arif Alvi appreciated the efforts of Rice Exporters Association for increasing the rice exports by using their own resources.

Later, the president distributed awards among prominent rice exporters and companies.

Earlier this month, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that the agriculture cooperation will be expanded between Pakistan and China under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Khusro Bakhtyar said that the government was committed to promote agriculture sector.

