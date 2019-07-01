NAB court adjourns Ahad Cheema assets’ reference case till July 9

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has adjourned the hearing of assets’ reference case against the former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema till July 9, ARY News reported on Monday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that Cheema has made illegal assets in Pakistan and foreign countries which worth around Rs600 million.

As the hearing began, the court has recorded the statement of another witness as seven witnesses had already recorded their testimonies in previous hearings.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till July 9.

Earlier on April 29, the NAB court had extended judicial remand of Ahad Cheema in a case pertaining to the LDA City scam for seven days.

Duty Judge Muhammad Wasim Akhtar, who heard the case in the absence of the relevant accountability judge, summoned a progress report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer in the case.

Ahad Cheema and five other accused appeared before the court.

According to NAB, Cheema and other accused persons allegedly illegally sold plots of the LDA City projects.

It is noteworthy that NAB had arrested Cheema last year in Feb on charges of misusing his authority with a criminal intent and awarding the Rs14 billion contract of Aahiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme in violation of relevant laws.

