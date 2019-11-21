Ahad Raza Mir takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood photo

Heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir took a trip down the memory lane by sharing a throwback photo to wish his follower’s Children’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo from his childhood.

Dressed in denim separates and copying the famous fictional character’s pose from the Power Rangers franchise, Ahad wrote “My spirit animal is the Red Ranger. Happy Children’s Day.”

Children’s Day is celebrated by the UN on November 20.

Ahad Raza Mir has been able to garner a lot of love over a short span of time for his acting skills and good looks.

Son of veteran actor, Asif Raza Mir, the 25-year-old has also tried his hands on singing with his rendition of Ko Ko Korina in Coke Studio.

