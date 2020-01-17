Ahad Raza Mir’s mother posts sweetest birthday wish for Sajal Aly

Web Analytics
Prominent Pakistani actor Sajal Aly known for her impeccable acting skills is ringing in her 26th birthday today (January 17, 2020). 

Her fiance Ahad Raza Mir’s mother wished her in the sweetest way possible making us all adore the bond they share which has grown fonder since the actress’ engagement to the heartthrob.

Sajal’s to-be-mother-in-law Samra Raza Mir took to Instagram and wrote “The world is a better place with you in it #happybirthdaymylove”

Recently, she shared a picture of the Mom actor on social media and said she is her bestfriend.

The starlet earlier shared a lovely picture with her and wrote “REAL happiness is finding a mother-in-law who looks at you the way my mama looks at me ♥️”

Sajal lost her mother in 2017 while she was shooting for the Bollywood film.

