Ahad Raza Mir’s mother just dropped her first single

Prominent actor Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir has just released a new song.

Turning to Instagram, she shared the new song Kesi Yeh Dooriyan which is written by her.

“I have always tried to remain simple with the words so they would be remembered for a long time,” she captioned the post.

Samra also thanked her family for their support: “A big thanks to my husband, sister and my bachas.”

Kesi Yeh Dooriyan is sung by Nauman Shafi and the music is by Adnan Dawood Khan.

Earlier, Samra shared with her fans that she formed the first female music group in Pakistan. She had also said that she used her time in quarantine to work on something she loves.

