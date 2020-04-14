Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly serve couple goals in latest photo

Popular actor Ahad Raza Mir recently took to social media to share a loved-up photo with his wife, Sajal Aly.

Taking to Instagram, Ahad shared a photo in which the couple are serving major couple goals.

“My one and only,” he captioned it.

Fans showered love on the photo and it went viral on social media.

Earlier, the actors told people we are together in this scary time as the world grapples with a pandemic. Thy urged fans to practise social distancing, stay at home and wash their hands.

The love birds tied the knot in UAE on March 14 in an intimate gathering with friends and family in attendance. The Nikkah ceremony took place at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi, followed by a post-wedding dinner.

Television’s favourite on-and-off screen couple announced their engagement in 2019.

