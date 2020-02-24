Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly’s wedding festivities kick off?

Social media is abuzz with whether much-loved celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly’s wedding festivities have kicked off.

Recently, a local entertainment website uploaded a picture of a cake which had ‘Ahad aur Sajal ki dholki’ written over it.

Tagging Sajal and Ahad on the post, the portal wrote, “Let the wedding festivities begin.”

The lovebirds got engaged in July last year after dating for a while.

They share loved-up photos with each other on their social media accounts and are often spotted together at events.

Earlier, Ahad refuted rumours of the couple tying the knot in Turkey but said that the wedding will happen soon: “We will get married for sure, just not in Turkey.”

